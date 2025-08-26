Nepal’s Kathmandu to welcome a new 4-star hotel near Tribhuvan Airport

Moxy Kathmandu is an upcoming hotel by Marriott International, set to be the first Moxy brand hotel in Nepal. The hotel is expected to open in 2025, it is strategically located in the Kamaladi area of Kathmandu, which is in the heart of the city. The location is close to Tribhuvan International Airport and popular tourist sites such as the Narayanhiti Palace, the Swayambhunath Stupa and the Pashupatinath Temple.
Moxy Kathmandu is a playful and spirited hotel brand designed for the young and young-at-heart. The concept is to provide a stylish, social and tech-savvy experience at an attractive price point. Moxy Kathmandu will soon include a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool as part of its amenities.
The check-in experience will take place at this buzzing bar and guests will be welcomed with a complimentary Got Moxy cocktail. Start your Kathmandu stay with delicious cocktails and Nepalese bites at Moxy Bar. It also serves as a communal hub for dining and socialising. Moxy Kitchen & Pick-ups is an all-day dining outlet with grab-and-go options. The Cariño rooftop bar is an open-air bar on the 12th floor with a laid-back vibe and inventive beverages. La Hacienda - Bara Y Cocina Latina is another restaurant on the 11th floor serving Latin American cuisine.
Moxy Kathmandu will feature 108 guestrooms and suites. The rooms are described as tech-savvy, modern and cleverly designed to maximise space. They will have features like flexible foldaway furniture, motion-activated LED lighting and walk-in showers.
Hotel room categories can be classified in Moxy Thamel (a one-bedroom executive suite with a queen bed), Moxy Darbar Marg (a one-bedroom junior suite with a queen bed), Moxy Deluxe Queen (a guest room with one queen bed) and Moxy Deluxe Twin (a guest room with two twin beds).
Reservations are not yet available for Moxy Kathmandu, keep an eye for the opening soon!
