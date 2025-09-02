Diljit Dosanjh adopts 10 villages affected by Punjab floods

Many celebrities have come together in support of Punjab as it reels under heavy floods in many villages. Most recently, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted ten of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar to support relief efforts, working with NGOs and the local administration.

Diljit Dosanjh partners with NGOs to support 10 flood-affected villages via Saanjh Foundation

His team announced on Instagram that are focusing on essentials such as food, water and medical aid, along with support for rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction.

"Together, we can rebuild," the caption said.

Other celebs have also extended their hands in support. This includes Ammy Virk who has announced adopting 200 homes for affected families.

"Our heart aches seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter -- it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again," she said.

Punjabi actor-singer Himanshi Khurana also joined the relief efforts by attempting to resettle 10 families.