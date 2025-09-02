Dwayne Johnson breaks down as his film receives a 15-minute standing ovation

Dwayne Johnson was recently overwhelmed with tears as his latest film, The Smashing Machine received a 15 min standing ovation at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. This response from the audience marked one of the longest and most acclaimed ovations at this year's festival.
Inside the threater Dwayne Johnson was moved by the gesture, “weeping and applauding between costar Emily Blunt and Kerr himself.” Director Benny Safdie, who helmed the project was also appeared deeply affected, “covering his face and wiping away tears.” This heartfelt moment was highlighted by critics Brendan Fraser’s celebrated Venice debut for The Whale. Even some reports suggest that he was “uncontrollably crying" which underscored the raw authentic moment of the actor.
His film highlights the turbulent life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr and is already generating Oscar buzz. Not all the night’s moments were heavy inside the hall. Before the lights dimmed, one fan lightened the mood by shouting Johnson’s iconic WWE catchphrase, “Can you smell what the Rock is [cooking]?!” The actor laughed along, instantly connecting with the audience before the deeply emotional journey began.
Watch the video here:
Dwayne Johnson has been open about the transformation he went through for the role. He revealed spending four hours daily in prosthetics and described the process, "“It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, 'I don't know if I can do this. Can I do this?'”
Reflecting on why the role came to him at this stage in his career, Johnson admitted, “I realised that maybe these opportunities weren't coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff... I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, Smashing Machine comes along.”