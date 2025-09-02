Jeremy Allen White drops by Telluride florist after callout

Jeremy Allen White made a quick stop at a local florist while in Telluride for the film festival. The shop, Flowers by Ella, had put up a handwritten sign asking him to drop in. It read, “Hey Jeremy Allen White we got flowers for you.” A day later, he showed up.
Jeremy opted for a plain look consisting black sweatshirt, white jeans, boots and sunglasses. A picture of him standing inside the shop was quickly posted online, and locals had their story for the weekend.
Jeremy Allen White was in town for the premiere of Deliver Me From Nowhere, a new film about Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska. The story looks at how Bruce Springsteen made his first solo record away from the E Street Band. The singer, now 75, was also present at the festival.
The florist stop was not out of character for White. White has been photographed many times with flowers in hand. When asked about it on Jimmy Fallon’s show in June, he said he likes going to his local farmer’s market on Sundays. He brings home fresh flowers and arranges them with his daughters, a habit that also allows him some quality family time.
White has two daughters with actor Addison Timlin, his former wife. Ezer is six, and Dolores is four. The couple separated last year and now share custody.
In Telluride, the sign from a small-town shop turned into a short, lighthearted moment during a busy festival. Instead of passing by, White chose to step inside, giving a nod to a small-town gesture that briefly turned into a festival story of its own.
