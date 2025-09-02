Jeremy Allen White drops by Telluride florist after callout

Jeremy Allen White made a quick stop at a local florist while in Telluride for the film festival. The shop, Flowers by Ella, had put up a handwritten sign asking him to drop in. It read, “Hey Jeremy Allen White we got flowers for you.” A day later, he showed up.

Fans spotted actor Jeremy Allen White at a Colorado flower shop while in town for the premiere of Deliver Me From Nowhere

Jeremy opted for a plain look consisting black sweatshirt, white jeans, boots and sunglasses. A picture of him standing inside the shop was quickly posted online, and locals had their story for the weekend.

Jeremy Allen White was in town for the premiere of Deliver Me From Nowhere, a new film about Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska. The story looks at how Bruce Springsteen made his first solo record away from the E Street Band. The singer, now 75, was also present at the festival.