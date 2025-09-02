Shraddha Kapoor calls herself the slowest barista and the internet reacts

Shraddha Kapoor’s LinkedIn account has finally gone live after a brief hiccup last month. The actor had said her profile was flagged as fake, but the issue now seems resolved. In less than a week of being active, she already has more than 50,000 followers.

Shraddha Kapoor’s LinkedIn goes viral after she calls herself Boston’s slowest barista

Her posts on the platform focus on her entrepreneurial side. She co-founded the jewellery and lifestyle brand Palmonas last year, and she has been sharing updates about that journey. Her profile also lists her acting career, starting from her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Teen Patti.