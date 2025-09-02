Shraddha Kapoor calls herself the slowest barista and the internet reacts

Shraddha Kapoor’s LinkedIn account has finally gone live after a brief hiccup last month. The actor had said her profile was flagged as fake, but the issue now seems resolved. In less than a week of being active, she already has more than 50,000 followers.
Her posts on the platform focus on her entrepreneurial side. She co-founded the jewellery and lifestyle brand Palmonas last year, and she has been sharing updates about that journey. Her profile also lists her acting career, starting from her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Teen Patti.
What caught the internet’s attention was not her recent work, but the part-time jobs she once did when she was a college student at Boston University in 2005-06. Shraddha had mentioned working at Starbucks for a few months in 2005. In her own words, she was “the worst and slowest barista in Boston” and even wrote that she would like to find those customers and apologise.
She also worked at Einstein Bros Bagels in early 2006, calling herself a “sandwich maker” who made “really good bagels.” These short descriptions amused social media users once a screengrab of her profile was shared on Reddit.
Comments ranged from sympathetic to playful. One person pointed out that even Shraddha had to take up side jobs abroad to support herself. Another joked that the real struggle must have been for the customers waiting for their coffee. Many others simply found her honesty “cute.”
She starred in a Bollywood film Teen Patti alongside Amitabh Bachchan and R. Madhavan. The film came out in 2009 but did terribly at the box office. Her real breakthrough came with with Aashiqui 2 in 2011.
For Shraddha, the joke about being a bad barista still lingers. For her fans, it was a light moment to enjoy and share online.
