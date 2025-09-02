Why Sheikha Mahra’s emerald-cut engagement ring is one of 2025’s most dazzling jewels

French Montana has never been one to do things quietly, and his latest move has everyone talking. The rapper proposed to Dubai’s Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with a ring that carries both sparkle and a staggering price tag. Valued at around $1.1 million, the custom piece was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week this June, just after Montana walked his very first runway show for 3.PARADIS.
The ring was every bit as striking as the proposal. Created by New York’s Eric the Jeweler of Mavani & Co., it showcases an emerald-cut diamond weighing 11.53 carats, set on a slim band covered in smaller stones. Experts have called the piece exceptionally rare, noting its near-perfect clarity and colour — the kind of jewel more often seen in royal vaults than on celebrity ring fingers.
Word of the engagement spread instantly when Sheikha Mahra revealed the ring on an Instagram post in the last week of August. Within hours, her comments section was flooded with well-wishers, fans, and friends praising the dazzling rock and celebrating the couple’s happiness.
French Montana was first spotted in Dubai with the Dubai princess in October 2024. She later posted photos of their outings together. They took camel rides across the desert and had intimate dinners. To be honest the posts hinted at a romance back then. Their joint presence at Paris Fashion Week only fuelled the speculation, which the engagement has now put to rest.
For Sheikha Mahra, the moment marks a new beginning. Last year she made headlines with a very public divorce, which she announced on Instagram before even releasing a perfume cheekily titled Divorce. Now, her engagement to Montana points to a different story — one that unites hip-hop and royalty, glamour and tradition, and perhaps even two very different worlds. Judging by the scale of the proposal, the ceremony is likely to be just as headline-worthy.
