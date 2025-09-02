Why Sheikha Mahra’s emerald-cut engagement ring is one of 2025’s most dazzling jewels

French Montana has never been one to do things quietly, and his latest move has everyone talking. The rapper proposed to Dubai’s Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with a ring that carries both sparkle and a staggering price tag. Valued at around $1.1 million, the custom piece was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week this June, just after Montana walked his very first runway show for 3.PARADIS.

French Montana’s 11.5-carat diamond ring for Dubai Princess is a showstopper

The ring was every bit as striking as the proposal. Created by New York’s Eric the Jeweler of Mavani & Co., it showcases an emerald-cut diamond weighing 11.53 carats, set on a slim band covered in smaller stones. Experts have called the piece exceptionally rare, noting its near-perfect clarity and colour — the kind of jewel more often seen in royal vaults than on celebrity ring fingers.