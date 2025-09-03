Filmmaker Nandita Das to serve as Busan Film Festival jury member

The jury will be chaired by Korean filmmaker Na Hong-Jin, best known for globally acclaimed films such as The Chaser (2008), The Yellow Sea (2010), and The Wailing (2016). Nandita is widely known for her masterful craft in Fire (1996), Earth (1998), and Bawandar (2000). She later transitioned into direction and received critical acclaim for Firaaq (2008), followed by Manto (2018) and Zwigato (2022). She has also served on juries at several leading international film festivals like Cannes.

On the jury table she will be joined by Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai, known for Reign Behind a Curtain (1983), Farewell China (1990), Center Stage (1992), Dragon Inn (1992), The Lover (1992), Cold War (2012), and The Shadow’s Edge (2005). Also on the panel is Iranian filmmaker Marziyeh Meshkiny, a pioneering voice of the Iranian New Wave and Makhmalbaf Film School alumna who is recognized for The Day I Became a Woman (2000) and Stray Dogs (2004).