‘Village Rockstars 2’ wins Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film at the 29th Busan International Film Festival

Village Rockstars 2, the sequel to award-winning feature written-directed-produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das which had its World Premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival as the only Indian feature selected in the Jiseok Competition section won the much coveted Kim Jiseok Award for ‘Best Film’.

Village Rockstars 2 will have its India Premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition. The festival will be held from October 19-24.

The Jiseok jury, including Christian Jeune, Prasanna Vithanage and Shin Suwon, described Village Rockstars 2 as “an honest poetic expression of everyday life, showing the harmony between nature and mankind through the struggles and gaze of a young girl.”

The film sees, in a charming village, a teenage girl passionately pursues her musical dream. However, life's harsh realities challenge her innocence. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams.

The film stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, Manabendra Das.

Thrilled about winning the award, the writer-director-producer Rima Das stated, "Receiving the Kim Jiseok Award, in honour of someone who dedicated his life to the growth of Asian cinema, is truly a privilege.”

She added that she faced a lot of scepticism when she decided to make the sequel to Village Rockstar, she said, “It was a risky and bold decision to make a sequel to an independent film, especially trying to maintain the purity of the first film, but I’m so glad we did. It feels amazing to see our hard work recognised. Now, for those asking about Village Rockstars 3 -maybe in the future!”

She adds, “I am thankful to the jury for seeing the beauty in our world and to the Busan International Film Festival for having us. I am grateful to everyone who inspires me, reminds me to keep going, and believes in the magic of storytelling. Special thanks to Bhanita Das, the cast, the entire team, and my family for their patience over the past four years.”

Das’ Award-winning feature Village Rockstars made waves Internationally and in India following its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and was India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards 2019.