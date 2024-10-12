Shabana Azmi to be honoured with Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi will be recognized for her exceptional contributions to Indian cinema with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The festival, known for its celebration of Indian and international cinema, will honour Shabana for her remarkable career spanning over five decades. Her debut film, Ankur, released in 1974, marked the beginning of a journey that has seen her portray unforgettable characters and leave an indelible mark on the industry.

Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur expressed his admiration for Shabana in a press note, stating, “It is a privilege for MAMI to honour Shabana Azmi, an iconic actor, with the Excellence in Cinema Award this year.”

“Her remarkable versatility and extraordinary body of work over 50 years, beginning with her award-winning debut in Ankurin 1974, has enriched the fabric of Indian cinema with some of the most memorable women characters. MAMI had the distinct pleasure of honouring her in 1999 for her remarkable contributions over 25 years, and we are fortunate to continue witnessing her work and celebrate her golden jubilee,” he added.

MAMI will present the award to Shabana on October 18. The award ceremony will be followed by a masterclass on October 19, where the artiste will engage in a conversation with National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan.

As Shabana recently celebrated her 50th year in the Indian film industry, she reflected on her achievements and the journey that has brought her to this point. In an interview, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she has received and the enduring love and support from audiences.

“I'm overwhelmed, because when my first film, Ankur, was released on September 24, 1974, you would knock me down with a feather if you had told me I'd still be working 50 years later. So I'm really grateful for being at the right place at the right time and very grateful that I'm still getting meaningful work,” she was quoted as saying.

Shabana’s contribution to Indian cinema is undeniable. Her talent, dedication, and versatility have made her a true icon.