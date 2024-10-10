‘Girls Will Be Girls’ set for India premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival after global acclaim

Girls Will Be Girls, the debut production of actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is all set to have its highly anticipated Indian premiere at the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival this October. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film has already made waves internationally, with successful screenings in the US, UK, and France, earning critical acclaim along the way.
The film’s international success includes winning two major awards at the Sundance Film Festival – the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry category and a Special Jury Award for lead actress Preeti Panigrahi’s outstanding performance. Now, Girls Will Be Girls is ready to captivate Indian audiences.
Richa expressed her excitement, saying, “It’s a dream come true to premiere at MAMI. After receiving so much love globally, it feels incredibly special to bring the film home.” Co-producer Ali echoed her sentiment, calling the Indian debut at MAMI ‘humbling and thrilling’.
Director Shuchi said, “This premiere is particularly special because it’s for the audience we made this film for – the Indian audience. I hope its themes of identity and empowerment resonate deeply.”
The film, produced under Richa and Ali’s banner Pushing Buttons Studios in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films, stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Jitin Gulati. It’s a coming-of-age story that boldly explores the complexities of womanhood against the backdrop of societal expectations.