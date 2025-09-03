JK Rowling goes on a rant against former Harry Potter actors and directors

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus says that the original cast having a reunion is highly unlikely, given JK Rowling and others' political stances.

"It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff," director Chris Columbus stated, indicating JK Rowling's transgender rights views, which Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have publicly opposed.

What did JK Rowling say to Harry Potter's previous directors?

"Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible," the director explained.

""I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that's important to do," he told a media outlet.

"It's unfortunate, what's happened. I certainly don't agree with what she's talking about. But it's just sad, it's very sad."

Here's what JK Rowling said:

"As another man who once worked with me declares himself saddened by my beliefs on gender and sex, I thought it might be useful to compile a list for handy reference. Which of the following do you imagine makes actors and directors who aren’t involved with the HBO reboot of Harry Potter so miserable?"



"Is it my belief that women and girls should have their own public changing rooms and bathrooms? That women should retain female-only rape crisis centres? That men don’t belong in women’s sport? That female prisoners shouldn’t be incarcerated with violent men and male sex offenders? That women should remain a protected class in law, because they have sex-specific needs and issues? That language should reflect reality rather than ideological jargon, especially in a medical context?"