Shilpa Shetty denies selfie request from female cop at Lalbaugcha

At Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra refused a police officer's request to take a selfie with her. In the viral clip, Shilpa is seen arriving for darshan when a female police officer taps her on the shoulder and asks for a selfie.

The actress turns around, raises a finger in refusal, and politely declines. Her security team also warned the cop not to act that way by saying, “Madam, yeh mat karo.”

There were mixed reactions to the video which went viral.

"Bollywood walon ko itna bhav kya dena....na inse selfie maango," said one. (Translation: Don't pay so much attention, nor ask for selfies from Bollywood people.)

One user wrote, “Shilpa Shetty gets so emotional on dance shows, but look at the attitude here."

"Police why give you protection these ....people," said another.

Another commented, “She should have agreed for a photo with the cop. These celebrities never drop their arrogance."

“It wouldn’t have taken her a few seconds to pose."

One person said everyone is "plastic," except those in unform.