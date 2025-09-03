Sonakshi slams online brands for using her photos without permission

Sonakshi Sinha called out multiple brands for using her image without permission. Although she did not name anyone in particular, the message she posted on her Instagram story was loud and clear.

Dahaad actor Sonakshi Sinha slams brands for using her images without permission

"As someone who shops online often, I could not help but notice my images popping up at several brand websites-- without usage, rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfit or jewellery, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That is stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?. Basically, what I'm saying is pull down my images before I start calling you out," Sonakshi wrote.

Looks like several brands are using Sonakshi's picture without paying her, or even notifying her at all. The Heeramandi actress stressed on the importance of being ethical.

She is not the first actor to call out brands for such practices. Others, like Anushka Sharma and even Amitabh Bachchan have called out brands for using their likeness without consent.