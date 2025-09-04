Taylor Swift’s potential wedding venue disclosed

According to previous reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prefer to get married in a simple, private ceremony with close family members and friends.

Talking about the relationship that has been a fan-favourite for some time, a source had shared in an interview last year, “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her”.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship had been grabbing attention since they started dating in 2023. Many fans, or 'swifties' as they call themselves, claimed that the pop icon looked her happiest with Travis.

In 2024, when rumours about their engagement was doing the rounds, an insider had told the media that wedding and kids is something that excites the couple.

"They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now", the insider had said. The couple finally got engaged in August 26, 2025.