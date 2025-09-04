Taylor Swift’s potential wedding venue disclosed

Days after popstar Taylor Swift and American footballer Travis Kelce's engagement announcement, it seems like there is news about the possible wedding venue.
In an exclusive interview to a media outlet, a source revealed that the couple might say their vows in Rhode Island.
After a beautiful engagement, sources suggest that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to get married in Rhode Island. A source revealed in the interview that the couple will marry next summer as Taylor Swift "is in a hurry to have children".
According to previous reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prefer to get married in a simple, private ceremony with close family members and friends.
Talking about the relationship that has been a fan-favourite for some time, a source had shared in an interview last year, “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her”.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship had been grabbing attention since they started dating in 2023. Many fans, or 'swifties' as they call themselves, claimed that the pop icon looked her happiest with Travis.
In 2024, when rumours about their engagement was doing the rounds, an insider had told the media that wedding and kids is something that excites the couple.
"They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now", the insider had said. The couple finally got engaged in August 26, 2025.
When Taylor Swift announced her engagement, speculations about when and where the wedding could be began. Many reports suggested that the two were in no rush to get married.
However, there seems to be newer information with the wedding happening sooner than many expected. After the engagement announcement, Rhode Island's Governor, Dan McKee reposted Taylor's post and suggested they get married in Rhode Island.
"Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying", Dan wrote. Seems like his pitch worked for Taylor and Travis!
While news about Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce has made fans excited, they are also eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift's next album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to drop on October 3, 2025.