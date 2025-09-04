Vir Das brings Indian comedy to Lincoln Center with Hey Stranger Residency

The Lincoln Center has been a home to many of the world's most eminent artists. Amongst the Indians were sitarist Ravi Shankar, tabla players Zakir Hussain and Pandit Ananda Gopal Bhose, shehnai player Bismillah Khan, and Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi. It has boasted some of the best performing artists and performances globally in music and theatre and fine art. And now, Vir is going to be a trailblazer, one of the few Indian comedians to have his own residency there!

Vir Das teams up with Tony Award-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel and Seaview, the leading production company responsible for many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Tony Award Winner), Slave Play (12 Tony nominations, a record), George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck, and Adam Driver’s Hold On To Me Darling.

Speaking about this monumental moment, Vir Das shares, “There is nothing more exciting than the bottom of a ladder, where you’re playing with people better than you, out of your depth, and you have to learn, and push your craft to meet a truly global standard. For me, that’s always been Broadway. In this case, Broadway and 65th. It’s been a dream forever to do a run. I’ll be at the Lincoln Centre Theater, starting my first ever residency, doing Indian comedy for the world. I hope you’ll come see!"

Vir continues, “Following in the footsteps of legends like Ravi Shankar ji, Zakir Hussain ji, and MS Subulakshmi ji is a big responsibility. Comedy may be a different medium, but at its core, it is still about human connection, about reaching across cultures and languages to find what binds us together. Hey Stranger is a show that was born out of a desire to connect, to laugh, to reflect, and to embrace our shared strangeness. The fact that I get to share this with an international audience, at a venue that has hosted the best of the best, is the kind of dream I couldn’t even imagine when I first started out.”

Vir sums up saying, “I am also excited to be doing it with a visionary like Moritz von Stuelpnagel and a power house like Seaview, and the writers who have made some of the most iconic works on Broadway that I cannot wait to walk onto the stage, and take a deep breath and see the lights and hopefully make some people laugh, think, and feel less like strangers.”

With Hey Stranger, Vir Das solidifies his position not only as one of India's most notable comedic voices but as a global performer shaping the discourse of modern comedy on the global stage.