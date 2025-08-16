Vir Das’s acceptance speech goes viral after COVID-19 joke

Vir Das is always making headlines for his witty remarks and comments on the internet. This time the comedian is making buzz for his acceptance speech at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025. He was honored with the Disruptor Award. He turned the moment into a viral sensation with his sharp comedic timing.
The comedian reflected on sharing this space with great personalities on the award show and said, “It's like, they are your main dish, and I am your kadi patta.” This particular remark compared him to curry leaves which is an essential ingredient in Indian cooking. This was witty reference of him playfully positioning himself in the industry. But what truly caught everyone's attention was his take on how celebs are portrayed in paparazzi captions versus how he is described by them. He joked, “Aamir Khan returned home looking wonderful and refreshed with his family. Malaika Arora wore a wonderful jacket. She got into her green SUV, looking happy. Mine will say, ‘Vir Das is back’. I get described like COVID-19.”
This particular punchline saw a burst in laughter and applause from the crowd which also sparked conversation in the audience. By turning a critical eye on the way celebrity appearances are reported, Vir balanced humour with an insightful observation on public perception.
His acceptance speech caught eyes of sharp social media users, and it quickly went viral on the internet. Fans praised his comedy timing which blended honesty and cultural critique seamlessly. Even other fellow comedians lauded his speech and his ability to turn moments into relatable humor. This proved once again why he is the ultimate comedian when it comes to stand up.