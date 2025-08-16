Vir Das’s acceptance speech goes viral after COVID-19 joke

The comedian reflected on sharing this space with great personalities on the award show and said, “It's like, they are your main dish, and I am your kadi patta.” This particular remark compared him to curry leaves which is an essential ingredient in Indian cooking. This was witty reference of him playfully positioning himself in the industry. But what truly caught everyone's attention was his take on how celebs are portrayed in paparazzi captions versus how he is described by them. He joked, “Aamir Khan returned home looking wonderful and refreshed with his family. Malaika Arora wore a wonderful jacket. She got into her green SUV, looking happy. Mine will say, ‘Vir Das is back’. I get described like COVID-19.”

This particular punchline saw a burst in laughter and applause from the crowd which also sparked conversation in the audience. By turning a critical eye on the way celebrity appearances are reported, Vir balanced humour with an insightful observation on public perception.

