Hrithik Roshan lauds Saba Azad for Songs of Paradise

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with a news agency, Saba said the music of Song of Paradise contributed to her growth as a musician. “My listening vocabulary is a lot wider than just the kind of music I make. So, growing up, my parents actually exposed us to all sorts of music. There was folk, there was Indian classical, western classical, and of course, you know, rock and roll legends and other such. But I was deeply appreciative of the music in the film because I didn't know about this music. I, in all honesty, didn’t know about Kashmiri music outside of the santoor, which are known as Kashmiri instruments.”

She further added, “So, this was an education for me. You know, I really got to learn a lot about Kashmiri music and I was delighted. I’m really thankful to Danish (the director) for kind of exposing me to the world of Raj Begum and her music. And, to me, there was absolutely no, it was not at odds with my sensibilities at all. I truly appreciate all sorts of music and it’s a universal language and that’s the one language that you actually don't have to understand the words of and it still resonates with you. I love all sorts. So, this was just an opportunity to be in the midst of great music.”

Saba Azad essays the character of Zeba Akhtar inspired by the legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum in the movie Songs of Paradise. The movie is presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production.