I’m slightly frightened of him: Jim Sarbh on working with Manoj Bajpayee in new film

“I’m amazed how as an actor he is able to stay completely rooted in the character, and add these little nuances that make you suddenly love the scene and it opens up completely. He can do anything,” Jim said, adding that he is also looking forward to watching Manoj s another upcoming release Jugnuma.

The actor, who has earned praise for his roles in Neerja, Padmaavat and Rocket Boys, said he watched old footage of Sobhraj to prepare for his character of serial killer Carl Bhojraj.

“I watched interviews of the original person that it was based on. I got the lines recorded for me by somebody who is fluent in French. From all the interviews, the one definite factor was that he had a thick French accent, he intentionally kept it because it was part of his entire persona of being this French gentleman businessman that travelled around,” Jim said, adding that he also observed his body language and mannerisms.

The actor credited the director for crafting the worlds of Inspector Zende and Carl Bhojraj in starkly contrasting ways. “Chinmay managed to pull it off really perfectly, where one side is very serious and intense and it’s slowly dragged into the other person's world, so, the person who eventually wins is the one that likes to laugh together,” he said.

Inspector Zenda also features acclaimed actors from the Marathi film industry like Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Girija Oak, Onkar Raut and Harish Dudhade among others.