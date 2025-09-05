Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in the 60 crore fraud case

A senior officer of the Mumbai police had stated that the police are reviewing the couple’s travel logs and will issue a lookout notice against them if necessary, which has now been issued.

The investigators are attempting to trace the money flow since the timeframe of the alleged fraud. When the case went to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal), the auditor who conducted the audit has also summoned for questioning by the police.

For the unversed, businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that Shilpa and Raj conspired to cheat him of more than 60 crores. He claimed that the money given in the name of business expansion between 2015 and 2023 was actually squandered on personal expenses.