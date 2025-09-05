Karan Aujla to make history with performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Karan Aujla continues his global domination. Now the singer has confirmed his upcoming performance at the popular The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His appearance is supposed to take place this Tuesday which will mark a historic moment for the singer. This will make him the second Punjabi singer to be featured on Fallon's show following Diljit Dosanjh.
The announcement came through a playful exchange on social media. Jimmy Fallon shared a post from Karan Aujla’s live recording session, writing, "Ok this is (fire emoji) But when are we doing this live on our show? Free next Tuesday? @KARANAUJLA...". To which Karan Aujla quickly reshared the post on his Instagram story with the caption, "See you on Tuesday then @jimmyfallontonight." This performance will add to the legacy of Punjabi artists on Fallon’s stage. Previously, Diljit Dosanjh had also made waves when he performed on the show, with Jimmy Fallon introducing him as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet." Now, Karan Aujla steps in to carry forward that representation of Punjabi culture internationally.
The timing of this announcement is particularly significant as the singer’s latest album, P-POP CULTURE has already become a record-breaking success. The album debuted at number 1 on Spotify and Apple Music in India and Pakistan, climbed to number 4 on Spotify Canada, and entered the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart at number 3. It went on to become the highest debut ever for a Punjabi-language album.
Karan Aujla revealed the album during an event in Montreal, which also included a special ring and artistic elements that celebrated identity and innovation. Since its release, all 11 tracks from the album have charted across India, Canada, and Pakistan, while his single For A Reason has crossed over 40 million views and is trending worldwide. Also, his Bollywood track Tauba Taba from Bad Newz also became a huge hit in 2024.
