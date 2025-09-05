Karan Aujla to make history with performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

The announcement came through a playful exchange on social media. Jimmy Fallon shared a post from Karan Aujla’s live recording session, writing, "Ok this is (fire emoji) But when are we doing this live on our show? Free next Tuesday? @KARANAUJLA...". To which Karan Aujla quickly reshared the post on his Instagram story with the caption, "See you on Tuesday then @jimmyfallontonight." This performance will add to the legacy of Punjabi artists on Fallon’s stage. Previously, Diljit Dosanjh had also made waves when he performed on the show, with Jimmy Fallon introducing him as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet." Now, Karan Aujla steps in to carry forward that representation of Punjabi culture internationally.

The timing of this announcement is particularly significant as the singer’s latest album, P-POP CULTURE has already become a record-breaking success. The album debuted at number 1 on Spotify and Apple Music in India and Pakistan, climbed to number 4 on Spotify Canada, and entered the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart at number 3. It went on to become the highest debut ever for a Punjabi-language album.