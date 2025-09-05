Kartik Aaryan wraps up Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday

The video also features actress Ananya Panday and choreographer, Remo D’Souza. The film marks Ananya’s second film with Kartik after Pati Patni Aur Wo.

He further mentioned, “To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Costar. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you. It was my very first time working with veterans @apnabhidu and @neena_gupta and I can only express my heartfelt gratitude for their blessings and learnings. Just wait to witness their magic on the big screen. Special thanks to @karandontsharma for writing Ray- I’m sure he is going to become even more loved than Sattu very soon, once the film is out. To each and every crew member who worked day and night, tirelessly bringing our world alive, this is for you. Can’t wait for you all to laugh, smile, and fall in love. See you at the theatre”.

Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, the much-awaited drama is expected to be out in the cinema halls on February 13, 2026.