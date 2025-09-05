Travis Kelce on what’s changed since his engagement to Taylor Swift: ‘I got one more ring’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end and three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce made teammate Patrick Mahomes and reporters laugh on Thursday when asked what has changed in his life since announcing his engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift last week.

“I got one more ring for it,” Travis said at a news conference in Sao Paulo ahead of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

I would say ever since I've been dating Taylor, life has been fun: Travis Kelce

“I love when the lights are bright,” Travis added, without mentioning whether Taylor is going to make an appearance at NeoQuimica Arena for the game.

Neither the NFL nor Corinthians, the soccer club that owns the stadium, have confirmed the superstar will be in attendance. Several Brazilian media outlets have reported that local TV stations are preparing for that possibility.

Travis said he is already used to having “a lot more eyes” on what he does because of his fiancee and said he now understands what it is to “live life on a high.”

Mahomes chimed in: “It is a dream, dude.”

Earlier, coach Andy Reid said the off-the-field attention hasn‘t changed Travis as a player, and praised the veteran tight end’s efforts to prepare for the season.

“He is working very hard this training camp, and in the offseason, and I know he looks forward to getting started,” Reid said after the Chiefs’ practice session at a club in Sao Paulo‘s south end. “(Travis) is in a good, good place.”