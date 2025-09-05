Watermelon oil: Enjoy its benefits for your hair, skin, and diet

Watermelon is one of the most cherished fruits when summer comes. These fleshy and juicy fruits find space in every kitchen - at home or restaurant - and are consumed in numerous ways. From watermelon coolers to watermelon and feta salad, it's the in-thing of the season. But did you know that apart from the fruit itself, watermelon oil is also equally good for the skin, hair, and nutrition? Here’s taking a look at what watermelon oil is and how it can prove beneficial for the body.
Watermelon oil is the extract that is derived from the seeds of the fruit. It is light and non-greasy and is one of the preferred oils for skin, hair care, and nutritional uses. Through the process of cold-pressing, watermelon oil is made. It is rich in Omega-6 and 9, Vitamin E, and Phytosterols, which enable it to be used for different purposes.
For Skincare
More often than not, when you notice a face wash or face scrub with watermelon in it, it refers to the fact that it has watermelon oil. For individuals with highly sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, and oily skin, watermelon oil, with its high linoleic acid content, helps regulate oil secretion and unclogs pores. Moreover, it quickly penetrates the skin layer and does not leave behind any sticky residue, making it a good choice for oil-free moisturisers. If you want to stay ever-youthful, then check it out for its anti-ageing properties due to the presence of Vitamin E. It can be used as a skin serum or as is to soothe irritated skin.
For Hair care
Due to its moisturising properties, watermelon oil is a constituent of hair serums and hair oil. It penetrates through the scalp and moisturises it, leaving it hydrated and refreshed. The Omega Acids present in the extract help strengthen the hair strands. So, if you are experiencing split ends or hair breakage, then watermelon oil can be your go-to solution. Application in the hair also leaves it with a natural shine and volume, reducing frizziness to a great extent.
For nutritional values
Nutrients like Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin B, Magnesium, Iron, and Zinc make watermelon oil very nutritious. Anyone who wants to keep their calories in check and lead a healthy lifestyle can definitely add a drop or two to their daily food.