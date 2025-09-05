Watermelon oil: Enjoy its benefits for your hair, skin, and diet

Watermelon oil is the extract that is derived from the seeds of the fruit. It is light and non-greasy and is one of the preferred oils for skin, hair care, and nutritional uses. Through the process of cold-pressing, watermelon oil is made. It is rich in Omega-6 and 9, Vitamin E, and Phytosterols, which enable it to be used for different purposes.

For Skincare

More often than not, when you notice a face wash or face scrub with watermelon in it, it refers to the fact that it has watermelon oil. For individuals with highly sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, and oily skin, watermelon oil, with its high linoleic acid content, helps regulate oil secretion and unclogs pores. Moreover, it quickly penetrates the skin layer and does not leave behind any sticky residue, making it a good choice for oil-free moisturisers. If you want to stay ever-youthful, then check it out for its anti-ageing properties due to the presence of Vitamin E. It can be used as a skin serum or as is to soothe irritated skin.