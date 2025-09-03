5 things you should never use on your hair

Everyday items that have always found a place in your haircare routine may not be the right items to use after all. Let's take a look at some of the items that should not be applied to your hair.

Say No to Glue

Although one wouldn't consciously use glue on their hair, it is sometimes used for fixing wigs or extensions. The issue that arises is when you have to remove the glue. Due to its stubborn nature, it takes a lot of time and effort for its removal. But things may take a turn for the worse when hair needs to be cut or medical attention has to be called in. Ideally you can plan your hairstyle and see if it can be managed without super glue substances and instead pins of clips can be used.

Raw Essential Oils

Essential oils have become a crucial part of a haircare routine. However, make sure that you do not use raw essential oil without diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut, argon or jojoba. Undiluted essential oils have a tendency of causing scalp irritation and burns.

Kitchen Hacks

Many everyday kitchen items are regular hair care hacks. Eggs, for instance, should ideally be avoided because of a strong odour, and even if you do apply it as a hair pack, then be careful not to rinse it with hot water. What happens is, raw eggs may start cooking with hot water, and the residue formed is not very easy to get rid of. Moreover, many times, baking soda is used as an ingredient for your home hair packs. Try and avoid the same, as the high alkaline content of Baking Soda naturally makes the scalp dry.