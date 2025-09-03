5 things you should never use on your hair

Right from taking care of the hair to applying external items for hair styling, the hair tends to go through a lot. Here are a few things that should be best avoided for the hair, lest it damage it more.
Everyday items that have always found a place in your haircare routine may not be the right items to use after all. Let's take a look at some of the items that should not be applied to your hair.
Say No to Glue
Although one wouldn't consciously use glue on their hair, it is sometimes used for fixing wigs or extensions. The issue that arises is when you have to remove the glue. Due to its stubborn nature, it takes a lot of time and effort for its removal. But things may take a turn for the worse when hair needs to be cut or medical attention has to be called in. Ideally you can plan your hairstyle and see if it can be managed without super glue substances and instead pins of clips can be used.
Raw Essential Oils
Essential oils have become a crucial part of a haircare routine. However, make sure that you do not use raw essential oil without diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut, argon or jojoba. Undiluted essential oils have a tendency of causing scalp irritation and burns.
Kitchen Hacks
Many everyday kitchen items are regular hair care hacks. Eggs, for instance, should ideally be avoided because of a strong odour, and even if you do apply it as a hair pack, then be careful not to rinse it with hot water. What happens is, raw eggs may start cooking with hot water, and the residue formed is not very easy to get rid of. Moreover, many times, baking soda is used as an ingredient for your home hair packs. Try and avoid the same, as the high alkaline content of Baking Soda naturally makes the scalp dry.
Petrol Jelly
Sometimes petroleum jelly is used to keep the hair in place. It is used as a quick hack when no setting spray or gel is available nearby. But this is one of the most common hair mistakes that can be made. Avoid using petroleum jelly as it becomes the cause of a greasy scalp and sticky residue, which takes a long time and numerous shampoo attempts to finally leave the scalp.
Bleach
Bleaching is a very common process done on the hair. It is usually done to get rid of the natural hair colour before applying a colour of your choice. While under supervision, it can still be pursued; it is suggested that bleaching be avoided at home or with less knowledge of what it can do to your hair. Even then, today most conscious individuals are opting for colour options which are chemical-free and do not need any bleaching.