Is it safe to use re-purposed lipsticks?

Using a repurposed lipstick is absolutely fine if the lipstick is yours and you have just re-melted it and frozen it in a new container. You should only re-purpose lipsticks which are still well within their expiry date. The original lipstick should be stored properly. Before reusing the lipstick, make sure that you scrape off the upper layer and then proceed with the melting process.

Think twice in case the original lipstick is discarded by someone else. Since, you are not aware of the hygiene maintained by others, it is ideally not best practice to re-purpose from lipsticks which are originally not yours. Used lipsticks can contain bacteria, viruses, or fungi and thus should be better avoided.

Always check the expiry date of the original lipstick before reusing it. If you find it has changed the texture, colour, or smell then it should not be considered for recycling. If a product has been reused multiple times, then you should not go on re-purposing it. Ideally, recycling the product once should do the trick.