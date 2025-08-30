Do you want to opt for a facelift? Four things you need to know

Our look changes as we age due to sagging skin, fat deposit increasing and decreasing in certain areas of the face and neck and deep skin folds. While aging is natural and perfectly normal, many start experiencing anxiety over their looks and opt for procedures to "fix" their appearance. One such common procedure is a facelift. If it is something you are considering, you might have questions regarding your suitability, whether or not you need it and what the procedure entails.
Facelift repositions tissues; it does not get rid of wrinkles
Facelift can be performed by a board certified facial plastic surgeon or board certified plastic surgeon as it is a surgical procedure.
Facelift involves "repositioning tissues which are out of position" which serves three goals, aka defining the jawline, the neck-chin angle and "reelevate cheek fat over cheek bone," according to Board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Thomas McFadden, M.D. He discusses the differences between facelift and mini facelift in a YouTube video, to explain which procedure might work better for you.
However, Dr Thomas explains that the procedure does not get rid of wrinkles, which is a common misconception.
There are different types of facelifts
You may have come across terms like mini facelift, SMAS facelift, etc which can sound very confusing at first.
In short, mini facelift gives you a subtle lift with less downtime, SMAS facelift is for a deeper, more natural tightening. Deep plane facelift is the one to go for if you want the most comprehensive, natural results. Mid-facelift solely focuses on cheeks, whereas neck lift tightens the neck and jawline.
However, your surgeon can decide the best procedure to opt for.
There are a variety of facelift techniques
Facelift techniques differ based on what your skin needs.
Traditional facelift: The cut starts at your temples (in the hairline), goes down in front of the ears, curves around them and ends behind the ears in the lower scalp. Sometimes, there’s also a small cut under the chin to improve the neck.
Limited facelift: The cut is shorter. It begins in the hairline just above the ear, goes around the front of the ear, but doesn’t extend behind the ear into the lower scalp.
Neck lift: The cut starts in front of the earlobe, goes around the ear, and continues into the lower scalp. A small cut is also made under the chin to enhance the neck’s appearance.
The procedure can take anywhere between 3-6 hours.
There are certain risks involved
There are several complications that may arise and you need to be fully informed about them. For instance, you may experience scarring, nerve injury and hematoma, among others. Although rare, nerve injury could result in an uneven facial appearance or expression. Hematoma refers to pooling of blood under the skin, leading to pressure and swelling.
Risks also include temporary or permanent hair loss, and even skin loss, in some circumstances.
Weigh the pros and cons fully before going under the knife. Also, understand all the steps, risks and complications involved thoroughly.