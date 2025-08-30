Do you want to opt for a facelift? Four things you need to know

Our look changes as we age due to sagging skin, fat deposit increasing and decreasing in certain areas of the face and neck and deep skin folds. While aging is natural and perfectly normal, many start experiencing anxiety over their looks and opt for procedures to "fix" their appearance. One such common procedure is a facelift. If it is something you are considering, you might have questions regarding your suitability, whether or not you need it and what the procedure entails.

Here are four things to know before opting for a facelift

Facelift repositions tissues; it does not get rid of wrinkles

Facelift can be performed by a board certified facial plastic surgeon or board certified plastic surgeon as it is a surgical procedure.

Facelift involves "repositioning tissues which are out of position" which serves three goals, aka defining the jawline, the neck-chin angle and "reelevate cheek fat over cheek bone," according to Board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Thomas McFadden, M.D. He discusses the differences between facelift and mini facelift in a YouTube video, to explain which procedure might work better for you.

However, Dr Thomas explains that the procedure does not get rid of wrinkles, which is a common misconception.

There are different types of facelifts

You may have come across terms like mini facelift, SMAS facelift, etc which can sound very confusing at first.

In short, mini facelift gives you a subtle lift with less downtime, SMAS facelift is for a deeper, more natural tightening. Deep plane facelift is the one to go for if you want the most comprehensive, natural results. Mid-facelift solely focuses on cheeks, whereas neck lift tightens the neck and jawline.

However, your surgeon can decide the best procedure to opt for.