Using retinol on your skin? 3 rules you should follow

Retinol is a form of vitamin A which is often added to serums, creams and lotions. It offers several benefits, from clearing your skin of acne to nourishing your skin with nourishing antiaging effects. It is a topical treatment which increases skin cell production, unclogs pores, exfoliates your skin and increases collagen production to give your face a fresh, plump appearance. However, you need to exercise caution with retinol use, especially if you have sensitive skin or suffer from allergies.

Here are three key things to remember when you start using retinol

1. Protect your skin from the sun

Your skin becomes sensitive after the use of retinol. Avoid applying retinol in the morning because it causes increased sensitivity to the sun. Instead of this, you can use serums with vitamin C properties in the morning to make the most of its antioxidant properties.

Don’t skip your sunscreen, for the same reason. Daily sunscreen use is of supreme importance during retinol use, if not every day anyway.