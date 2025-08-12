Using retinol on your skin? 3 rules you should follow

Retinol is a form of vitamin A which is often added to serums, creams and lotions. It offers several benefits, from clearing your skin of acne to nourishing your skin with nourishing antiaging effects. It is a topical treatment which increases skin cell production, unclogs pores, exfoliates your skin and increases collagen production to give your face a fresh, plump appearance. However, you need to exercise caution with retinol use, especially if you have sensitive skin or suffer from allergies.
1. Protect your skin from the sun
Your skin becomes sensitive after the use of retinol. Avoid applying retinol in the morning because it causes increased sensitivity to the sun. Instead of this, you can use serums with vitamin C properties in the morning to make the most of its antioxidant properties.
Don’t skip your sunscreen, for the same reason. Daily sunscreen use is of supreme importance during retinol use, if not every day anyway.
2. Don't overuse retinol
Use the 1-2-3 rule. Apply retinol once a week for one week, twice a week for two weeks, three times for three weeks. Then, you can move towards every second night if you do not see any side effects.
Use it at night when your skin is at its peak renewal phase. Use a pea-sized amount and apply it in a thin layer all over your face, after cleansing your skin. Always apply retinol to cleansed, dry skin and use a hyaluronic acid serum or a moisturiser after application to hydrate your pores.
3. Do not ignore side effects
Retinol can be quite strong, so it is not advisable to continue use after noting side effects on your skin. Retinol burns are a common side effect.
Other side effects may include dry, irritated skin, itching or burning sensations, sunburns and redness. You may even notice peeling, flaky or scaly skin.
Do a patch test and if you're okay to go, use the product once every few days. You can gradually ramp up to once or twice per day after consistent use.
The more you use retinol, the more your skin gets used to this topical treatment. After a while, you're sure to see changes.
