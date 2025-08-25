Modern skincare routines that were Cleopatra’s beauty secrets

Let’s discuss some of Cleopatra’s beauty secrets and see if they match with the skincare routines you follow today.

Moisturiser from the hives

It is believed that Cleopatra got fresh honey from the hives and used it as a moisturiser and for antimicrobial treatments. Today, honey is an extremely common ingredient available in masks, cleansers, face packs, and it is used to hydrate the skin and also control acne problems. Honey also worked well as a hydrant back in the days because of its cooling properties and the fact that Egypt was a very dry region.

The Milky Way

Imagine going stress-free in a large bath pool, only you are taking a bath in donkey milk and not water. Cleopatra spent her days taking long bath rituals with donkey milk, which has lactic acid and natural AHA for exfoliation and softening the skin. Today, a modernised version with milk, water, essential oils, honey and more are used for the same purpose.

Toning all the way

What is the most go-to product when you are looking for a good skin toner? Drawn from other beauty secrets of Cleopatra, the rose water can be used as a toner or a mild mist over the face, hair, underarms and body. It is best for those who have sensitive or ultra-sensitive skin.