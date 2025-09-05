Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday dance to Jumma Chumma at Tu Meri Main Tera wrap party

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday danced on top of a bar counter at Tu Meri Main Tera wrap party, giving fans a glimpse of their chemistry. The duo danced to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic track Jumma Chumma De De in matching blue outfits.
The romantic comedy movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is slated for a February release next year, around the time of Valentine's week. Produced by Karan Johar along with Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, the movie shooting wrapped up in less than 2 months.
On Instagram, Kartik celebrated the end of their shooting journey with a heartfelt caption, thanking and acknowledging everyone involved in the project.
"To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Costar. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you," he wrote, and thanked "each and every crew member who worked day and night" to bring their story to life.
"The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57!" he wrote.
"This journey wouldn’t have been possible without legends like @am.anil.m @remodsouza , @amritamahalnakai @anaitashroffadajana
And the captain of this beautiful ship, my very own director, @sameervidwans sir- along with my fav @shareenmantri and @arora.kishor Energies matter. Vibes matter!!" Kartik added.
Seasoned stars like Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta are also part of the cast.
The full name of the movie is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera, something Redditors commented on more, than the actual dance.
One said that the movie name was making them "dyslexic" and another wrote, "Title aisa rakho ki abbreviation ka bhi abbreviation banana par jaye." (Translation: "Have a title such that others can abbreviate the abbreviation as well.")
