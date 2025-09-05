Mohammed Rafi’s son sparks controversy with claims against Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

According to Shahid, the legendary singer shared warm professional relationships with his male contemporaries. But his bond with the Mangeshkar sisters was far from cordial. He remarked, “They were jealous that Rafi sahab was on top. People called him number one, and they didn’t like it.”

Shahid further claimed that this professional jealousy drove Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle to attempt sabotage. Aiming Asha Bhosle, Shahid recalled her alleged comments claiming Rafi lacked vocal range. He strongly denied these claims, stating, “I’ve said this to Lata ji’s face before her passing. She once claimed my father apologised to her, but that never happened. In fact, people came to him asking him to forgive her. She was insecure. Tell me, who was actually facing a downfall?”

In the same conversation, Shahid also sought to dismiss persistent rumours that Mohammed Rafi experienced a decline in the 1970s, leading to depression and lack of work. He strongly refuted these claims, pointing towards Rafi’s continued musical output in that decade. Shahid asserted that sceptics need only revisit his father’s songs from that era to recognise his lasting dominance, saying critics should “listen to his hits from that era.”