Nithya Shri walks us through the super-hit concept of Lokah and her character

Bengaluru-born actress Nithya Shri has been steadily carving her niche across industries with memorable performances in films like Vritha, Por, Solo, Kaatru Veliyidai and most recently Thug Life. Now, she finds herself stepping into a new cinematic universe with Lokah. Part myth, part fantasy and layered with emotion, Lokah is a story about identity, resilience and rediscovery, set against a visually arresting canvas where every frame feels like a painting. Nithya Shri plays a pivotal character whose journey not only challenges the protagonist but also mirrors her own internal conflicts. Spoiler alert: We catch up with the actress who opens up about what to expect from the world of Lokah.
How was your experience returning to Malayalam cinema, especially with this project, being the first-ever female-centric superhero film in Malayalam and part of a multi-universe?
I signed up for the film without realising it was going to be a multiverse story or the first chapter of something larger. What drew me in was the strength of the script, the vision, the story, the crux of it and I knew I wanted to be part of it. Having friends working on it and guiding me through the process was another bonus. This project never felt like just another film where you show up, finish work, and go home. It felt like family. I wanted to spend more time on set, to keep working, because unlike other projects where you tire out after weeks of shooting, here I only wanted to do more. It was also the only set I’ve been on where everyone gave their absolute best. Even when we were tired, with no network and things went out of proportion, the team kept pushing through. That spirit made the experience even more special. To portray a character in such a project felt like I truly belonged. I believed in the vision from the start, but everything else, the love, the teamwork, the scale it reached, was a beautiful bonus. It was incredible to be a part of it.
Can you tell us about your role in the film and what drew you to take it on?
My character’s backstory forms the crux of the film; it ’s where everything begins. It explains why Chandra becomes who she is and what defines her character. When I was approached, I was told they needed to be a very strong performer because the role demanded grace, terror and strength, all balanced without overshadowing the story. The character is a young girl who doesn’t fully understand what’s happening around her but sees injustice, especially towards her mother and instinctively stands up against it. Her mother instils values in her, teaching her that her powers must be used for good. That’s where her rootedness and strength come from and I had the responsibility of portraying that. For me, the challenge lay in the body language, expressions and control it required. It wasn’t just about perfor mance — it was about holding the emotional weight of the story. That’s what made it so exciting and ultimately why I chose to take on this role.
Viewers are especially intrigued by the costumes and the set design. Could you share a bit about your experience with them and where your scenes were shot?
We shot my portions over 15–20 days in Athirapally, while most of the film was filmed across Bengaluru, Kochi and a few other locations. The costumes, designed by Melwy J and Archana Rao, were truly outstanding. The conceptualisation came from the entire team, but the way they brought it to life was remarkable. Since this story is so unique, there wasn’t much reference to draw from. The costumes had to feel rooted and earthy, yet also practical and authentic to the world we were creating. That’s why you’ll notice a lot of natural tones, reds, browns and other earthy shades, anchoring the look.
What was your personal favourite part of filming Lokah — whether it was about your character, the set or the overall experience? Is there a hidden detail or behind-thescenes gem you’d like to share that the audience might have missed?
There are many moments I love, but if I had to pick, I’d start with the story itself. The film is full of small details and nuances that you might miss on the big screen or on a first watch. For example, the final fight mirrors my earlier fight sequences — everything from the way the knife is held to the way the action plays out is an exact reflection. This was intentional, showing how Chandra is triggered by seeing a knife held to an innocent person’s throat, something she experienced as a child. Another subtle detail is the use of a particular flower, which Chandra loves. The flower appears throughout the film in quiet, symbolic ways; it’s outside her house, in the backstory and even during the revelation of her true identity. It’s a poignant link to folklore and ties the past and present together in such a meaningful way.