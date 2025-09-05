Nithya Shri walks us through the super-hit concept of Lokah and her character

A

I signed up for the film without realising it was going to be a multiverse story or the first chapter of something larger. What drew me in was the strength of the script, the vision, the story, the crux of it and I knew I wanted to be part of it. Having friends working on it and guiding me through the process was another bonus. This project never felt like just another film where you show up, finish work, and go home. It felt like family. I wanted to spend more time on set, to keep working, because unlike other projects where you tire out after weeks of shooting, here I only wanted to do more. It was also the only set I’ve been on where everyone gave their absolute best. Even when we were tired, with no network and things went out of proportion, the team kept pushing through. That spirit made the experience even more special. To portray a character in such a project felt like I truly belonged. I believed in the vision from the start, but everything else, the love, the teamwork, the scale it reached, was a beautiful bonus. It was incredible to be a part of it.