Onam 2025: Vijay Yesudas on his new music release and festive memories!

I started getting my breaks in Malayalam and Tamil — Tamil happened much earlier, around 2003. Back then, the entire industry was heavily dependent on film music and as singers, we relied on music directors to give us opportunities. For nearly 15 years, playback singing was the centre of it all. But gradually, things began to shift. Independent bands started emerging, musicians began creating on their own and films themselves stopped depending so much on individual singers. Now, it’s at a stage where you’re almost pushed to ask yourself: What can I do on my own? What can I create that reflects my own identity, my own personality? That’s what I’m trying to explore now. It’s taken me 25 years to step out of that comfort zone of being ‘just a playback singer’ and honestly, I’m still transitioning. Playback singing will always be a part of me — it’s what has carried me for two and a half decades. But going forward, I want to build something that feels more personal, more ‘me.’ As a performer, though, I don’t think I’ve changed. I’ve always been someone who’s lively and vibrant on stage, the kind who loves jumping into the crowd and feeding off their energy. That part of me hasn’t gone anywhere, and I don’t think it will — at least not as long as my knees allow me to keep doing it! Acting in films is something that came into my life much later, around 2015, with Maari. Since then, I’ve dipped my toes into a few projects, but I’ve been very intentional about taking it slow. There are so many new filmmakers now with unique perspectives and subjects and I’m really excited about the possibility of working with them.