Here's your complete guide to the 63rd Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava 2025!

Bengaluru is set to come alive once again as Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha ushers in the 63rd edition of the Ganesh Utsava. Spanning APS College Grounds and National College Grounds, the festival promises a unique blend of devotion, music, dance and local flavours — a cultural pilgrimage that has grown to become a city’s most-awaited annual event. “The 11-day celebration is what we call witnessing culture in full force. We invite all of Bengaluru to be part of it, from the day of inception till the visarjan procession. The evening aartis are not to be missed, which will be followed by a spectacular dance presentation by Ayana Dance Company. In the mornings, aarti will be accompanied by 50 flautists playing together, creating an unforgettable experience,” begins Nandish SM, curator.
The Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava is an environmentally friendly festival. The organisers reuse the main Ganesha idol, which is never immersed and retains the same idol each year. A small clay Ganesha, created without paint, is immersed in a pond so that the water can be used for watering plants. The celebration follows a zero-waste philosophy and avoids the use of plastic.
“Every year, the floral décor around Ganesha is the highlight of the festival and this year the deity will look especially spectacular. For the first time, we are offering 24-hour darshan for all 11 days. After the cultural programmes, electricity will be switched off and thousands of diyas will be lit, allowing people to see the Lord only in the glow of lamps. We also have various traditional pujas taking place throughout the Utsav,” he shares.
This year, the spotlight is on a stunning 50-foot mantap, an architectural marvel, something the people of Bengaluru haven’t seen before. Adding to the spiritual grandeur, thousands of women will unite on August 31 for a collective rendition of the Ganesha Pancharatna Stotra, winding through Gandhi Bazaar to APS College grounds in a rare display of faith and community spirit.
“This year, one of the standout rituals will be the aradhana written by Adi Shankaracharya. We are bringing together 20–25,000 women to sit and recite it simultaneously. We will have 200 drummers performing the aarti — a mix of men and women. Last time we had 100 women drummers, but this year it’s nearly double,” he reveals.
The music line-up brings together some of the country’s most acclaimed names, from Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, MD Pallavi and Soorya Gayathri to Vijay Prakash, Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Yesudas, Sunitha Upadrishta, Praveen Godkhindi and Vinay Varanasi. “On the popular front, Vijay Prakash will be performing for the 15th time here first time, open up on stage in conversation with Mayuraa Raghavendra, accompanied by Manju Drums Collective. For the first time ever, actor Ravi Chandran will take the stage to share his life and musical journey — something he has never done before, despite his presence on television and in the media."
Vijay Prakash on his performance at the utsav say, "For the first time, there will be a special segment where a song on Lord Ganesha will be composed on the spot, with the lyrics provided by the audience. Participants are encouraged to come prepared with beautiful verses to contribute to the creation. In addition, this year features a unique ensemble of musicians performing devotional fusion, promising a fresh and engaging musical experience."
Dance enthusiasts will not be left behind. The festival presents productions such as Kashi Damaru by Pandit Jagadeesh DK Urthikoti & troupe, bhakti janapada sangeetha by Savithakka Halli Band and Gajamukham, a narrative by Vinay Varanasi that brings the mystical stories of Lord Ganesha to life. “Almost 20 cultural troupes from across India — from Jaipur to Punjab, Kolkata to Odisha — will be performing. We’re bringing in Tanushree Shankar, the renowned choreographer from Kolkata, to conduct a free twoday workshop open to families, allowing participants to join the visarjan procession alongside performers from across India,” he elucidates.
Food, of course, is an integral part of the celebration. The everpopular Aromas of Karnataka at National College Grounds will showcase authentic dishes from every corner of the state and regional rice specialties. “Anybody walking into the festival will receive prasadam — from modaks and laddus to kadubu and a variety of rice dishes. It’s a true feast.”
Entry free. On till September 6. At Basavanagudi.