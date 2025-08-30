Here's your complete guide to the 63rd Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava 2025!

The Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava is an environmentally friendly festival. The organisers reuse the main Ganesha idol, which is never immersed and retains the same idol each year. A small clay Ganesha, created without paint, is immersed in a pond so that the water can be used for watering plants. The celebration follows a zero-waste philosophy and avoids the use of plastic.

“Every year, the floral décor around Ganesha is the highlight of the festival and this year the deity will look especially spectacular. For the first time, we are offering 24-hour darshan for all 11 days. After the cultural programmes, electricity will be switched off and thousands of diyas will be lit, allowing people to see the Lord only in the glow of lamps. We also have various traditional pujas taking place throughout the Utsav,” he shares.