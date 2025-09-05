Van Cleef may have hiked the price of Tik Toker Becca Bloom’s wedding necklace, claims vlogger

RichTok star Becca Bloom wore jewellery totalling over one million US dollars for her wedding. She picked Van Cleef & Arpels' high jewellery line, the Folie des Prés collection, with its necklace, earrings, and matching ring.

However, popular jewellery influencer Julia Hackman Chafé who runs the handle @jewelswithjules pointed out that Van Cleef & Arpels may have hiked up the price of the necklace since Becca wore it to her August 28 wedding.

Van Cleef & Arpels may have raised Becca Bloom's wedding necklace price by $44,000

“For my wedding day, I chose Van Cleef & Arpels high jewelry—the Folie des Prés collection, with its necklace, earrings, and matching ring. Our family has a long history with Van Cleef, so it felt especially meaningful. I first saw this necklace at a high jewelry show in Napa and knew instantly it would be my wedding piece," Becca wrote about jer jewellery.

Her necklace was $395,000, excluding taxes. It featured 230 diamonds totalling approximately 24 carats.

The influencer and fintech professional who is 25, married Canadian software engineer David Pownall in an intimate wedding at Villa Balbiano in Ossuccio, Italy, in a dreamy wedding. Her gown was a custom Oscar de la Renta one for the ceremony.

"Did Van Cleef raise the price of Becca Bloom's necklace because she advertise it?" Julia asks in on her newest reels.

The vlogger pointed out that when Becca showed her followers the necklace a few months ago, the ruby version of the necklace was priced at $384,000. "And now fast forward a few months, it's now $428,000?" Julia remarks.