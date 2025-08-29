Orlando Bloom reflects on drastic 52-pound weight loss and its emotional toll

The actor appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, August 27 and revealed that in the final three weeks before the filming began, he survived on “just tuna and cucumber.” Under the guidance of nutritionist Philip Goglia, he cut down from three meals a day to two. This drastic change quickly took a toll on him mentally. “I was just exhausted,” the actor said. “I had no energy or brain power. Just mentally, physically, I was hangry. I was a horrible person to be around," he shared.

Beyond irritability and fatigue, Orlando admitted he struggled with serious mental health effects during this period. He described feeling “paranoia” and experiencing “intrusive thoughts” as his body and mind reacted to the extreme regimen. Despite the hardships, he pushed himself on set. He recalled lying down between takes because of weakness, only to force himself back up for push-ups in an effort to appear stronger. “To look a little bit bulkier,” he added.