Orlando Bloom reflects on drastic 52-pound weight loss and its emotional toll

Orlando Bloom recently got candid about the dark side of his extreme weight loss. The actor revealed that loosing 52 pounds for his role in The Cut left him both physically and mentally drained.
The actor appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, August 27 and revealed that in the final three weeks before the filming began, he survived on “just tuna and cucumber.” Under the guidance of nutritionist Philip Goglia, he cut down from three meals a day to two. This drastic change quickly took a toll on him mentally. “I was just exhausted,” the actor said. “I had no energy or brain power. Just mentally, physically, I was hangry. I was a horrible person to be around," he shared.
Beyond irritability and fatigue, Orlando admitted he struggled with serious mental health effects during this period. He described feeling “paranoia” and experiencing “intrusive thoughts” as his body and mind reacted to the extreme regimen. Despite the hardships, he pushed himself on set. He recalled lying down between takes because of weakness, only to force himself back up for push-ups in an effort to appear stronger. “To look a little bit bulkier,” he added.
The actor noted that while athletes often undergo weight changes for competition, the way actors approach transformations can be even more punishing. “Turns out you can't sleep when you're hungry!” Bloom admitted, highlighting the severe impact of sleep deprivation and hunger. Still, he acknowledged the challenge was part of what drew him to the role. “I was excited by the challenge,” he said. However, he cautioned others against attempting such drastic methods. He emphasized that he doesn’t “recommend” the experience “to anyone at home.”
