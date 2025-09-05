Who is Brittany Mahomes, who spent her birthday with Taylor Swift?

Pop icon Taylor Swift was recently seen twinning outfits at one of her closest friend, Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday party.

Brittany is an American sports team co-owner and former soccer player who played as a forward. She is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was her high-school sweetheart. They have three children, two daughters and a son.

Who is Brittany Mahomes and why is she close to Brittany Mahomes?

Taylor's bond with Brittany grew after the Cruel Summer singer began dating NFL star Travis Kelce. They have also been spotted together at Chiefs games a number of times.

The NFL star Travis is also close friends with Brittany’s husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick and Brittany also congratulated Taylor and Travis on social media after their announcement.

On Friday, Brittany celebrated her 30th birthday and shared glimpses of the bash on Instagram. In the first photo, Taylor continued her tradition of balancing items on people’s heads by placing a martini glass on Brittany’s. Another snap showed Taylor cozying up to Brittany as they enjoyed drinks together, while the remaining pictures captured Brittany having a great time with her girl gang, indulging in delicious food and striking fun poses for the camera.

While Taylor joined her for the dinner Friday night, she was absent from her pink-themed birthday brunch the day after.