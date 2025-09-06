Diddy’s daughters Jessie and D’Lila make runway appearance ahead of father’s sentencing

Away from the courtroom, Jessie and D’Lila are trying to carry on with their own milestones. In May, they attended their high school prom at the Harbor House in Los Angeles. The twins arrived in matching red gowns with corsages, joking that the party only started once they walked in.

A few days later, they also graduated. On 23 May, the twins graduated high school in Los Angeles. They wore dark blue caps and gowns over simple white dresses. After the ceremony, they held flowers and their diplomas, stopping for pictures with friends, classmates, and family. A video also showed them walking across the stage while loved ones cheered from the crowd.

The fashion show gave Jessie and D’Lila another moment to step out on their own. They may be known first as Diddy’s daughters, but they are beginning to shape their own identity.

For now, they are like most teenagers finishing school, only with the added weight of public attention. Their father’s sentencing in October will put the family back in the news, but the twins seem determined to keep building their own story.