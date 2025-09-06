Diddy’s daughters Jessie and D’Lila make runway appearance ahead of father’s sentencing

Jessie and D’Lila Combs, the 18-year-old twin daughters of Sean “Diddy” Combs, walked the runway at Ellaé Lisqué’s 10th anniversary fashion show in Los Angeles. The twins wore identical purple gowns with long sparkly trains and silver heels. The sisters moved in sync, turning and posing together for the cameras.
The appearance was a step into the fashion world for Jessie and D’Lila, who are beginning to build their own presence beyond their famous last name. Cameras caught them playing up the symmetry of their identical looks, turning the runway into something of a twin act. Their appearance comes at a difficult time for the family. Diddy is set to be sentenced on 3 October after his conviction for transporting individuals for prostitution. His bail has been denied several times, with judges ruling that he might flee or pose a risk if released.
Away from the courtroom, Jessie and D’Lila are trying to carry on with their own milestones. In May, they attended their high school prom at the Harbor House in Los Angeles. The twins arrived in matching red gowns with corsages, joking that the party only started once they walked in.
A few days later, they also graduated. On 23 May, the twins graduated high school in Los Angeles. They wore dark blue caps and gowns over simple white dresses. After the ceremony, they held flowers and their diplomas, stopping for pictures with friends, classmates, and family. A video also showed them walking across the stage while loved ones cheered from the crowd.
The fashion show gave Jessie and D’Lila another moment to step out on their own. They may be known first as Diddy’s daughters, but they are beginning to shape their own identity.
For now, they are like most teenagers finishing school, only with the added weight of public attention. Their father’s sentencing in October will put the family back in the news, but the twins seem determined to keep building their own story.
