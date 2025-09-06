MS Dhoni & R Madhavan team up for an exciting project; pictures go viral

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who continues to charm fans both on and off the field, has now joined hands with actor R Madhavan for a new venture. The collaboration has already created a buzz, bringing together two of Chennai’s most beloved personalities.

MS Dhoni and R Madhavan join hands for new project, fans can’t keep calm

Behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot show Dhoni and Madhavan standing atop a car in task-force uniforms, surrounded by a crew. Sporting black sunglasses and holding guns, the duo strikes a commanding pose against a green screen backdrop. At one point, Madhavan is even heard joking with the director, saying, “I am taking my glasses, looking at him (Dhoni), smiling.”

While details of the project remain under wraps, it is believed to be an upcoming advertisement. Fans, however, are eager to see Dhoni make a full-fledged Bollywood debut, a possibility that has long been speculated but never confirmed.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Karan Johar had already teased Dhoni in a never-before-seen romantic avatar. The video, set against a pastel pink backdrop with floating hearts, featured the cricketer with his signature long locks, a beige cap, casual attire, and a giant red heart-shaped balloon. With a charming smile, Dhoni delivered a romantic line: “Tum jo saath chalti ho, har safar khoobsurat banaati ho” (When you walk with me, every journey becomes more beautiful).

The clip ended with the words: “A love story like no other, coming soon.”

Now, with Dhoni and Madhavan coming together for the first time, excitement is at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, Madhavan was recently seen in Aap Jaisa Koi, in which he teamed up with Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film, directed by Vivek Soni, has Madhavan playing a Sanskrit teacher from Jamshedpur and Fatima playing a French teacher from Kolkata.

