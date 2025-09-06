Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord comes out as nonbinary

17-year old American star Raegan Revord, who played Sheldon's sister Missy in Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and is now an author, has come out as nonbinary.

Raegan, in a recent interview, opened up about her coming-out journey while promoting their debut novel Rules for Fake Girlfriends, and how it felt to come out, even though she did not have a lot of queer models growing up.

“It’s crazy to say, like, ‘growing up,’ because I’m only 17,” they stated.

“But even in 2014 or whatever, when I was getting more into reading, and broadening my horizons, and reading stories and watching TV and stuff, there wasn’t a lot of queer representation, even 10 years ago, which is crazy to say.”

But every time, Raegan saw someone come out, she "saw herself" in them.

“[It’s] so cool because growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer or anything, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you,'” Raegan said.