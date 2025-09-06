Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord comes out as nonbinary

17-year old American star Raegan Revord, who played Sheldon's sister Missy in Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and is now an author, has come out as nonbinary.
Raegan, in a recent interview, opened up about her coming-out journey while promoting their debut novel Rules for Fake Girlfriends, and how it felt to come out, even though she did not have a lot of queer models growing up.
“It’s crazy to say, like, ‘growing up,’ because I’m only 17,” they stated.
“But even in 2014 or whatever, when I was getting more into reading, and broadening my horizons, and reading stories and watching TV and stuff, there wasn’t a lot of queer representation, even 10 years ago, which is crazy to say.”
But every time, Raegan saw someone come out, she "saw herself" in them.
“[It’s] so cool because growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer or anything, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you,'” Raegan said.
Released on September 2, Reagan's book is a young-adult rom-com. It follows a college student navigating her first year abroad, experiencing first love, heartbreak and self-discovery. The book tells a queer love story, which she said was “super important” to them.
“And now it’s so crazy to have that experience where I’m now that person, and there might be a kid somewhere who’s like, ‘Oh my God, like, I see myself in you,'” they continued.
“That’s such an insane thing to think, because I was in that kid’s shoes at some point in my life.”
Raegan were cast as Megan in Modern Family at six. They had minor roles in Grace and Frankie, With Bob & David, and Teachers.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.