Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch survives brown bear attack in Baltistan

"On the night of 4th September 2025, while she was sleeping in her tent, she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away. Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Thankfully there were no fractures and she is recovering from the wounds."

"She needs rest and privacy at this time. All public engagements have been postponed till she recovers. Requesting all for prayers. Team QB," it added.

One of her shows, which was supposed to be held on September 19, has also been postponed.