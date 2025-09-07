Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch survives brown bear attack in Baltistan

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was attacked by a brown bear recently, but she was saved by the CDRS team she was with, an official statement on her Instagram page confirmed. She was in the villages of Baltistan, where she took part in the flood relief activities, when the incident occured.
37-year old Quratulain Balouch, known for hits like Thagyan, Jogan Jogan and Baliye, hasn't suffered any major injuries or fractures and is recovering now.
"Official statement. Truly grateful to everyone pouring love and prayers for Quratulain. Quratulain was in Skardu these past few days, taking part in the flood relief activities in remote villages in Baltistan that were deeply affected by recent floods, working alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS)," the note read.
"On the night of 4th September 2025, while she was sleeping in her tent, she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away. Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Thankfully there were no fractures and she is recovering from the wounds."
"She needs rest and privacy at this time. All public engagements have been postponed till she recovers. Requesting all for prayers. Team QB," it added.
Comments on her post were flooded with wishes of a speedy recovery.
"Healing hugs and powers to you. Thank you for everything!!" said one.
"Get well soon star," said another.
"I was not aware of this. Wishing you a speedy recovery dear QB. A huge fan from India," read another comment.
One of her shows, which was supposed to be held on September 19, has also been postponed.
