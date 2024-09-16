‘Baby Reindeer’ takes 4 including limited series at Emmy Awards, ‘The Bear’ wins 4 of its own

At the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, The Bear dominated the night with four major wins, including best actor, best supporting actor, and best supporting actress in a comedy. British hit Baby Reindeer matched the feat with four awards, including best limited series.

Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear, won his second consecutive Emmy for best actor in a comedy, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach repeated as best supporting actor. Liza Colón-Zayas delivered a surprise win in the best supporting actress category, becoming the first Latina to receive the award. In an emotional speech, she acknowledged her Latina community, encouraging them to "keep believing and vote."