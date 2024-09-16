‘Baby Reindeer’ takes 4 including limited series at Emmy Awards, ‘The Bear’ wins 4 of its own

At the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, The Bear dominated the night with four major wins, including best actor, best supporting actor, and best supporting actress in a comedy. British hit Baby Reindeer matched the feat with four awards, including best limited series.
Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear, won his second consecutive Emmy for best actor in a comedy, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach repeated as best supporting actor. Liza Colón-Zayas delivered a surprise win in the best supporting actress category, becoming the first Latina to receive the award. In an emotional speech, she acknowledged her Latina community, encouraging them to "keep believing and vote."
Meanwhile, Netflix's dark comedy Baby Reindeer secured wins for best actor and best writing for creator and star Richard Gadd, and best supporting actress for Jessica Gunning. Gadd, upon accepting the best limited series award, urged the television industry to take risks and push boundaries in storytelling.
Jodie Foster won her first Emmy for best actress in a limited series for True Detective: Night Country, adding to her two Oscars. Christopher Storer, creator of The Bear, also repeated his directing win, handed out by Happy Days alums Ron Howard and Henry Winkler.
In other notable wins, Jean Smart earned her third consecutive Emmy for Hacks, and Elizabeth Debicki took home best supporting actress in a drama for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.
While Shogun led the night with 14 Creative Arts Emmy wins, it only picked up one more award during the ceremony. The Crown, a strong contender, saw Elizabeth Debicki shine as Princess Diana, while Shogun awaits potential wins in the drama categories.
Robert Downey Jr. lost out on best supporting actor in a limited series to Lamorne Morris for Fargo, in a fun moment where Morris playfully mentioned having a poster of Downey in his home.