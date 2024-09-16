The Latest: Emmy Awards honour the best of TV with father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy as hosts

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off, celebrating the best in television. Hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who previously won Emmys in 2020 for Schitt’s Creek, the show began Sunday night (EST).

Fan favorites Shogun, The Bear, and Baby Reindeer lead the pack, with Shogun anticipated to win Best Drama Series after securing 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

The Emmys returned to their usual mid-September slot after a strike caused the previous edition to be postponed to January. The ceremony, began at 8 pm Eastern (5:30 am IST) from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Here's the latest:

Lamorne Morris snags win for Fargo