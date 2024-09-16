The Latest: Emmy Awards honour the best of TV with father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy as hosts

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off, celebrating the best in television. Hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who previously won Emmys in 2020 for Schitt’s Creek, the show began Sunday night (EST).
Fan favorites Shogun, The Bear, and Baby Reindeer lead the pack, with Shogun anticipated to win Best Drama Series after securing 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.
The Emmys returned to their usual mid-September slot after a strike caused the previous edition to be postponed to January. The ceremony, began at 8 pm Eastern (5:30 am IST) from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Here's the latest:
Lamorne Morris snags win for Fargo
Lamorne Morris, star of Fargo, is taking home his first Emmy award on his first nomination. The New Girl star was clearly flustered as he accepted the award, saying he has a poster of fellow nominee Robert Downey Jr in his house and asked him to sign it. “My beautiful daughter, Lily. I love you. I told you I would do it. You’ve always doubted me,” he joked.
Nicola Coghlan wears Gaza cease-fire pin
The breakout star from Netflix’s most recent season of Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan added an Artists4Ceasefire red pin to her glittering off-the-shoulder gown. Coughlan has been outspoken in supporting Palestinians and calling for a cease-fire.
A Saturday Night Live reunion with cast members past and present
Ahead of the premiere of the 50th season of Saturday Night Live on September 28, cast members from the sketch show’s storied history have gathered for an unforgettable reunion.
Former members Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Seth Meyers joined current regular Bowen Yang onstage.
The segment leans into the January Emmys’ nostalgia-laden programming, which included Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presenting an award in the style of SNL’s famed “Weekend Update,” along with the casts of Cheers, Martin and other hit shows reuniting.
Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning wins her first Emmy
Jessica Gunning, who haunts as stalker Martha on Baby Reindeer, accepts the Emmy for her performance from a group of actors who have portrayed iconic villains in a fitting pairing. She got emotional as she thanked Richard Gadd, the star and creator of the series. “I tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time,” she said. “It really means a lot. So, thank you, reindeer.”
Candice Bergen goes there, with an implicit swipe at JD Vance
“Today, a Republican vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So, as they say, my work here is done,” Candice Bergen wryly said before presenting the lead actress in a comedy series award. She was referring to her Murphy Brown character being attacked by then-Vice President Dan Quayle for being a single mom. Her subsequent “meow” got a big laugh and applause from the audience, including Jon Stewart.