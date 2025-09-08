AR Rahman shares selfie with Tom Felton, confirms his role in Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi series

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has revealed that Harry Potter star Tom Felton plays a pivotal role in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series Gandhi, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

AR Rahman poses with Tom Felton, says actor plays ‘major part’ in Gandhi series

Rahman took to Instagram to share a selfie with Tom, cheekily captioning it “With Draco”, a nod to the actor’s iconic role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. Alongside the post, Rahman wrote, “@t22felton is a major part of the #Gandhi series I am scoring which premiered yesterday at @tiff_net @hansalmehta @applausesocial @pratikgandhiofficial.”

In Gandhi, Tom essays the role of Josiah Oldfield, while Pratik Gandhi leads the cast as Mahatma Gandhi, with Bhamini Oza playing Kasturba Gandhi. The series, produced by Applause Entertainment, is based on historian Ramachandra Guha’s acclaimed works Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World.

Planned as a three-season saga, the first installment, which wrapped filming in August 2024, traces Gandhi’s formative years between 1888 and 1915. It follows him from his teenage days in colonial India, to his law student years in London, and later, to the transformative 23 years he spent in South Africa.

Rahman, who is composing the score for the series, continues to add to his illustrious career decorated with six National Awards, two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and the Padma Bhushan.

Felton, meanwhile, is best known worldwide for playing Draco Malfoy across all eight Harry Potter films. His filmography also includes Anna and the King, The Borrowers, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Apparition, and several acclaimed indie titles.

