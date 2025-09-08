Ira Khan shares a fun throwback of her bachelorette party

Entrepreneur and mental health advocate Ira Khan got married to the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare, in 2024. The 28-year-old, a few months prior to her wedding, had her friends throw in a simple yet very cute bachelorette for their dear friend.

Ira Khan shared a beautiful video of her bachelorette eve

Ira was seen in an oversized jacket and pants and was seen wearing a fun hairband on her head that indicated bride-to-be. She was further seen trying to put on a bride-to-be sash.

Her friends made sure to make Ira’s day extremely special and decorated the party location with a lot of love. Ira Khan, who was dating Nupur, a celebrity gym trainer and a fitness enthusiast, married Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities looked like a lot of fun and even had a traditional Maharashtrian event – kelvan. Earlier too, Ira had given viewers a sneak peek into her hen’s party, but this video reel shared recently gives a detailed insight into all the fun the bride and her bridesmaids had. In the video, the wall was seen decorated with glittery stars, hearts and a gold ‘Bride To Be’ banner.