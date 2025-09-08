It was never just a film, it’s a feeling: Urmila Matondkar on 30 years of Rangeela

Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar penned a heartfelt note on social media on Monday as she celebrated 30 years of her film Rangeela.
Urmila shared a video of herself on Instagram, which featured her dancing on the track Rangeela Re from the film. Released on September 8, 1995, the film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and also starred Aamir Khan alongside Urmila.
The 51-year-old actor said Rangeela isn’t just a film but a “grand celebration of life” for her. “It was never just a film. It was, and still is, a feeling Woven with intense joy, hope, dreams, ambition, beauty, zest, affection, admiration, love and desire, struggle and triumph, sacrifice, and above all, a grand celebration of life," her post began.
“Thirty years ago today, Rangeela became each one of yours! And I am sure, even today, it has the power to transport you back to that very first moment—when you laughed, cheered, and fell in love with its magic.” she continued.
“Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives, for embracing me with so much love, and for putting me in a place that only a few can even dare to dream of.. yet fewer are ever blessed to Your appreciation, your accolades!! Your love have been the greatest blessings of my journey...thank you.” she concluded her post.
Rangeela revolved around Urmila’s character Mili dreaming of becoming a famous actor. However, things take a turn when Raj Kamal(Jackie Shroff), a noted actor and Munna (Khan), her childhood friend, both fall in love with her. Noted music composer A R Rahman composed the music for the film.