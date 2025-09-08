Naz Reid’s sister Toraya Reid fatally shot by partner in New Jersey

The sister of Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid was shot dead by her partner this Saturday, leading to the arrest of the man in question.

Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid's sister shot dead by her partner

On Saturday morning, Jackson Township police officers responded to reports of shots fired near an apartment building. Upon arrival, they discovered 28-year-old Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid, dead near the exit of the building with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators later determined that Toraya was in a romantic relationship with 29-year-old Shaquille Green, who also lived in Jackson Township. Green was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced that Shaquille faces several charges, including murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.