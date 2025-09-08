Naz Reid’s sister Toraya Reid fatally shot by partner in New Jersey

The sister of Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid was shot dead by her partner this Saturday, leading to the arrest of the man in question.
On Saturday morning, Jackson Township police officers responded to reports of shots fired near an apartment building. Upon arrival, they discovered 28-year-old Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid, dead near the exit of the building with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Investigators later determined that Toraya was in a romantic relationship with 29-year-old Shaquille Green, who also lived in Jackson Township. Green was taken into custody shortly after the incident.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced that Shaquille faces several charges, including murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Naz had two other siblings. He was the middle child and Toraya was the eldest of the Reid siblings, while the youngest sister was Jakahya. All siblings attended the Roselle Catholic High School. Toraya even played softball for some time growing up.
"My older sister is super protective. She treats us like she's our parent," Naz had said in a 2023 interview.
I love you forever and always.” said Jakahya, with a photo of Toraya on Facebook.
She added, “We always send our condolences and say we could never imagine ourselves in that situation… and yet here I am, facing the unimaginable, without you by my side.”
"Imma say this one time and one time f*****g only. My sister has a name. She is not just some girl, She’s not just the nba super star sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her s**t or don’t mention her at all," Jakahya said, in another post.
Tributes are pouring in.
"This breaks my heart. I’m so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of working with Toraya. She was a beautiful person inside and out," one said in response to Jakahya.
Shaquille, alleged murderer of Toraya, has been transported to Ocean County Jail, where he's lodged pending his hearing, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office further stated.
