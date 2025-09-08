Ratan Tata's protégé Shantanu Naidu seemingly reveals GF on Instagram

Close, trusted confidante of late Ratan Tata, Shantanu Naidu, has posted photos of him with a woman, which could be his way of confirming that he is now in a relationship.
On his private Instagram account, Shantanu Naidu posted a series of photos with an unknown white woman with a mended heart and a nazar amulet emoji, which could be a soft-launch of his relationship.
“Our souls didn’t meet, they remembered,” he wrote as a caption.
In one picture, she rests her face on his shoulder. In another, they seem to be talking as a train speeds past. Another photo, taken at Bira 91, shows the couple looking focused and amused as they gaze at what appears to be a vending machine.
A fourth picture shows them sitting against the backdrop of the fountain at the National Gallery in London. Up next in the carousel are the duo looking at each other at a restaurant. The last one shows 32-year old Shantanu looking at her with adoration as she covers her face with her right hand.
One user said, “Tell me this is AI.”
Shantanu replied, “No,” with three mended heart emojis.
This year, Shantanu Naidu became General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors, which he shared on a LinkedIn post.
"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors! I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now, he wrote.
It was in 2018, that he began working as Ratan Tata's assistant. Shantanu graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014 as an engineer and went on to complete his MBA at Cornell University in 2016.
