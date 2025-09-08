Ratan Tata's protégé Shantanu Naidu seemingly reveals GF on Instagram

Close, trusted confidante of late Ratan Tata, Shantanu Naidu, has posted photos of him with a woman, which could be his way of confirming that he is now in a relationship.

Shantanu Naidu in a relationship with a woman, Instagram activity confirms

On his private Instagram account, Shantanu Naidu posted a series of photos with an unknown white woman with a mended heart and a nazar amulet emoji, which could be a soft-launch of his relationship.

“Our souls didn’t meet, they remembered,” he wrote as a caption.

In one picture, she rests her face on his shoulder. In another, they seem to be talking as a train speeds past. Another photo, taken at Bira 91, shows the couple looking focused and amused as they gaze at what appears to be a vending machine.

A fourth picture shows them sitting against the backdrop of the fountain at the National Gallery in London. Up next in the carousel are the duo looking at each other at a restaurant. The last one shows 32-year old Shantanu looking at her with adoration as she covers her face with her right hand.

One user said, “Tell me this is AI.”

Shantanu replied, “No,” with three mended heart emojis.