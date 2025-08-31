Are Elvish Yadav and Mahira Sharma in a relationship?

As soon as the reel went viral, fans started noting their buzz and theories on the two. But Elvish was quick to clarify the whole situation and put an end to it. Taking to X , he stated, "Promotional reel hai guys, itna serious mt hua karo." He also clarified that the reel was just a collab and purely on the basis of promotion. He also urged fans not to take it out of context further.

Meanwhile, actress Mahira Sharma’s personal life has also often been under public scrutiny for a long time. The actress was in a long-term relationship with actor Paras Chhabra, which came to an end in 2023. Paras confirmed their split in 2024.

Later, rumors linked Mahira to cricketer Mohammed Siraj, but she dismissed the gossip in March 2025, saying, "Kisi ka kuch nai hai. Fans can connect you with anyone. Toh we can't stop them. Jaise mei kaam bhi karti hu toh unke saath bhi hoh jata hai. They make edits and all."

Checkout their video here: