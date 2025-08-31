Are Elvish Yadav and Mahira Sharma in a relationship?

Big Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav found himself in the middle of another speculation. This time the YouTuber has been linked to actress Mahira Sharma after a video of the duo is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the two can be seen holding hands and walking in a beautiful garden.
The video quickly went viral, and fans started speculating of something brewing romantically between them. The reel recreated the song Deewaniyat from the film Ek Diwane Ki Diwaniyat, and Elvish captioned it, "Romantic Raho Saab", further fueling speculation.
As soon as the reel went viral, fans started noting their buzz and theories on the two. But Elvish was quick to clarify the whole situation and put an end to it. Taking to X , he stated, "Promotional reel hai guys, itna serious mt hua karo." He also clarified that the reel was just a collab and purely on the basis of promotion. He also urged fans not to take it out of context further.
Meanwhile, actress Mahira Sharma’s personal life has also often been under public scrutiny for a long time. The actress was in a long-term relationship with actor Paras Chhabra, which came to an end in 2023. Paras confirmed their split in 2024.
Later, rumors linked Mahira to cricketer Mohammed Siraj, but she dismissed the gossip in March 2025, saying, "Kisi ka kuch nai hai. Fans can connect you with anyone. Toh we can't stop them. Jaise mei kaam bhi karti hu toh unke saath bhi hoh jata hai. They make edits and all."
Checkout their video here:
Elvish Yadav too has dealt with rumours regarding dating in past. During his time in the show Big Boss 2, it was speculated that he was in a long-term relationship with Kriti Mehra. While gossips mills claimed that he was involved with her for 8 years, the YouTuber denied such reports. As buzz circulates online, sources claimed that the reel featuring Elvish and Mahira was purely professional and nothing more than that.