Yungblud's dramatic weight loss; what the singer said about body dysmorphia and diet

Dominic Richard Harrison, known professionally as Yungblud, has opened up about his dramatic issues with eating disorders. The singer revealed how, despite his efforts, he struggled with intense body dysmorphia and an unhealthy relationship with food. However, after a transformative journey, Yungblud has overcome these challenges, embracing a healthier lifestyle and newfound confidence.

Yungblud opens up about eating disorders, body image struggles, and his road to recovery

The singer in a TV show opened up about his struggles with eating which he is sternly trying to overcome. Talking about his body he said, “really not liked my body for a long time and would previously go on weird food binges, which I’ve never talked about before”. He also shared that his thoughts about looking bad in front of the camera would go so far that he would end up scrapping the photoshoots. He said in another interview, “I always was insecure about my body, and that got highlighted as I got famous.”

But with his latest musical comeback, Yungblud is ushering in a powerful new chapter, one where he embraces his body, prioritizes his health, and steps fully into his most authentic self. Yungblud added, “I realised, the biggest power you can give someone over you is in how you react. So I decided, I’m going to get sober, I’m going to get fit, and I discovered boxing.”