Alia Bhatt congratulates Anuparna Roy for her win at Venice Film Festival

Actor Alia Bhatt has congratulated filmmaker Anuparna Roy for her best director win at the Venice International Film Festival.

Anuparna became the first Indian to win the award in the Orizzonti section at the festival for her debut feature Songs of Forgotten Trees. Alia shared a sweet message for Roy on her Eternal Sunshines Productions Instagram handle on Monday.

“A huge congratulations to Anuparna Roy for her win at Venice for Songs of Forgotten Trees. What a beautiful moment for Indian cinema.”